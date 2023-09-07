Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Malad subways closed for traffic amid torrential downpour
BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Malad subways closed for traffic amid torrential downpour

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • As per details, dewatering pumps are pressed into service.

People drenched as rains lash Mumbai

Amid the heavy rains in the financial capital, Andheri and Malad subways have been closed for traffic in Mumbai.

As per details, dewatering pumps are pressed into service.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for September 7-8, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. Friday is expected to see thunderstorms and lightning activity as well.

As per expectations, Mumbai region will get very heavy rains next 36 hours and after that, it will temporary decrease. However, this rainy phase will continue well into Ganeshotsav.

This is a breaking news, it will be updated soon.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.