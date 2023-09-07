Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Malad subways closed for traffic amid torrential downpour

Amid the heavy rains in the financial capital, Andheri and Malad subways have been closed for traffic in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, dewatering pumps are pressed into service.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for September 7-8, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. Friday is expected to see thunderstorms and lightning activity as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per expectations, Mumbai region will get very heavy rains next 36 hours and after that, it will temporary decrease. However, this rainy phase will continue well into Ganeshotsav.

This is a breaking news, it will be updated soon.