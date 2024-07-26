Mumbai rains: Are schools and colleges open today? BMC says THIS

In a welcome announcement amidst ongoing heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that all schools and colleges in its jurisdiction will be open on July 26 (Friday), ANI reported.

Taking to social media platform X, the BMC reassured citizens that current weather conditions in Mumbai are stable, allowing daily activities to continue without interruption.

"All schools and colleges in the BMC area will operate normally on Friday, 26th July 2024. We urge parents to disregard any false information or rumors about closures and to trust only official updates from the BMC," the statement read.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs”. In a post on X, it said, "Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph very likely.”

In contrast, the Raigad administration has ordered the closure of educational institutions on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on July 26 and a yellow alert for July 27.

As Maharashtra grapples with continuous downpours, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation on Thursday, directing the Raigad collector to provide full support to those affected by flooding.

The IMD's latest press release forecasts "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 25-27, in Konkan and Goa on July 25-26, and the Gujarat region on July 25.

Red alerts were issued for Raigad on July 26 and for Ratnagiri and Satara on the same day, and an orange alert was issued for Raigad on July 27.

Rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday showed Mumbai city receiving 44 mm, the Eastern suburbs 90 mm, and the Western suburbs 89 mm.