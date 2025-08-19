Mumbai rains: Are schools, colleges open or closed on Tuesday, August 19 as IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall?

Mumbai rains: All schools and colleges in Mumbai and nearby regions will be closed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the city.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed, “All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday). The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August 2025.”

BMC added, “In view of the same, District Disaster Management Authority (BMC), hereby declares a holiday for all Government, Private and Municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs).”

IMD forecast for Tuesday IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on August 19. Meanwhile, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Kerala are on orange alert.

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 19th; Gujarat State on 19th & 20th August,” IMD said.

Mumbai rains Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, while the weather agency forecasted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” for Tuesday.

Following the heavy rainfall on Monday, August 18, roads across several parts of the city were flooded. Water collected in low-lying areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex at certain spots, disrupting traffic flow.

Local trains were delayed by approximately 10 minutes, but officials confirmed there were no service suspensions. The suburban trains on the Central Railway line experienced disruptions because water collected on tracks in some low-lying sections of the Harbour Line, and failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, PTI reported, citing officials.