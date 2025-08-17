Mumbai Rains: Attention Flyers. Indigo, Akasa issue advisory for passengers amid heavy showers; check IMD's forecast

Mumbai Rains: IndiGo airlines, Akasa Air have issued advisories for flyers, urging them to keep a tab on their respective flight status as Mumbai continues to experience rains.

Following the heavy showers that pummelled Mumbai on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for the city, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in places on Sunday, August 17.

IMD's Orange Alert for Mumbai will be in place till Tuesday, August 19, as per the weather observatory's latest forecast.

IndiGo issues travel advisory “Rainfall is affecting large parts of Mumbai, and some roads towards the airport are experiencing water build-up and traffic delays. If you have a flight, please leave earlier than usual and check your flight status on our app or website. Be careful on wet and slippery roads,” IndiGo posted on X.

Akasa Air issues travel advisory Akasa Air had also issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to allow additional travel time to reach the airport.

“Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight,” Akasa Air posted on X.

Mumbai Rains Mumbai has been witnessing spells of heavy rains causing the level of water in Mithi River and Tulsi Lake to rise, on Sunday.

What does IMD's weather forecast say Besides Mumbai, the IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for its suburbs including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon – predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places.

Mumbai, India - August 16, 2025: People going through the logging water at Postal Colony, Tilak nagar in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, a Red Alert has been issued for Ratnagiri on Sunday, Raigad on Monday.

