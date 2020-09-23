Home >News >India >Mumbai rains: Authorities shut transport, offices after heavy rains flood city
Mumbai rains: Authorities shut transport, offices after heavy rains flood city

Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 01:11 PM IST

Authorities in Mumbai have asked offices to close wherever possible and suspended rail services after India's financial hub saw its wettest September day in three years.

Authorities in Mumbai have asked offices to close wherever possible and suspended rail services after India’s financial hub saw its wettest September day in three years.

Mumbai received about 29 centimeters of rains over the past 24 hours through Wednesday morning, government data show. The weather office predicts moderate-to-heavy showers to continue through the day.

“Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out of their homes," the city’s municipality said in a statement. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asked all offices and establishments in the city, barring essential services, to be shut.

The city is already operating at partial capacity due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Train services, currently operational only for some essential workers like health care, food distribution or banking, were halted in certain parts after tracks got flooded.


