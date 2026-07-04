Mumbai rains LIVE: Authorities warn of ‘heavy rainfall’ amid IMD's red alert, issue emergency helpline numbers

Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai is on India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for ‘heavy rainfall’. As the financial capital braces for heavy downpour today, the warning will remain intact till 6 July. Authorities warned of disruption to daily activities in view of inclement weather conditions and even issued emergency helpline numbers.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X listed areas on IMD's red alert and as a precautionary measure provided emergency helpline numbers for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Panvel. The post states, “Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Mumbai-MMR, Konkan, and Ghat Areas of Central Maharashtra from July 4 to 6.”

Warning against disruption to public travel services, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office added, “A forecast of heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai city along with the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg from July 4 to 6. Additionally, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the ghat areas of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra during this period. Disruptions in local travel and some structural damage cannot be ruled out during this time.”

Emergency helpline numbers are listed as follows:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 1916

Palghar Helpline Number – 02525 297474, +91 82379 78873

Thane Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 022-25364779, 0222530 1740, 91 93723 38827

Thane, Disaster Management Cell – 1800-222-108/8657887101

Panvel Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 02227458040/41/42 IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad

View full Image View full Image Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on IMD's red alert for 'heavy rains.' ( IMD )

9:50 AM Severe waterlogging was reported in Navi Mumbai. The main entrance of the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) vegetable market was inundated following heavy rainfall.

9:45 AM In the last 24 hours, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 99 mm, the eastern suburbs 98 mm and the western suburbs 94 mm, BMC said.

9:30 AM Are schools, colleges and other educational institutions closed in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai? Authorities have not announced closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai despite IMD's red alert. Thus, all educational institutions are operating as usual. However, the Thane, Palghar and Kalyan-Dombivli authorities announced a holiday for all colleges, anganwadis, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. Hence, all schools and colleges across Thane and Palghar district, including those within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, will remain closed today.

9:25 AM BMC warns of 4.26 metre high tide The BMC warned of 4.26 metre high tide which is likely to reach its peak at 2:50 PM today.

9:20 AM Are Mumbai local trains running today from CSMT, Thane and Belapur? Central Railway in a post on X shared an update on services of Mumbai local trains and said that trins from CSMT, Thane and Belapur are operating normally today.

9: 15 AM Visuals from Mumbai show commuters waiting for their trains despite the weather alert issued. Notably, local trains are running as per schedule time.

9:10 AM Are Mumbai local trains running today? Western Railway in a post on X shared an update on services of Mumbai local trains and said that Mumbai Suburban and Harbour Line are operating normally today.