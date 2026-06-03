Mumbai rains begin: Heavy rainfall brings relief and disruption as netizens share waterlogging complaints

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai woke up to a cloudy morning as multiple rain-bearing clouds moved over the city, bringing relief this summer. Around 7 am, parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers. Amid this, social media is filled with netizens who welcomed the rain which is expected to continue for the next one to two hours.

Rainy morning in Mumbai Celebrating rains in Mumbai, a social media user took to X and wrote, “Monsoon in Mumbai. Rain arrives with a bang in Maharashtra.”

Several visuals of the rain across Mumbai have taken over the micro-blogging platform.

Among them, another user a glimpse of the heavy shower from Borivali, Mira Bhayandar, Dahisar and other nearby areas. “Heavy rains over Borivali, Mira Bhayandar, Dahisar. 7:17 AM,” it read.

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Many on the internet also shared visuals of waterlogged streets.

A post read: “Rain for an hour and revealed the condition of our Mumbai! @mybmc are we pay taxes for this ?”

Yet another added, “First rain in Mumbai and every road (big or small) completely flooded. Where is the rain preparation?”

One more shared, “1st rains and this is the situation outside DN Nagar metro station. What's the excuse this time?”

Someone else also posted, “Rains haven’t even started yet this is the scene on mumbai roads after cloud burst. This is going towards andheri station. @mybmc @mybmcwardKW @Dev_Fadnavis wonder where our road tax, Maharastra tax and other taxes are going?”

Watch more visuals from the Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai.

The rain is expected to cause slower traffic movement during in the rush hours. Commuters heading to offices are advised to carry umbrellas as rain activity remains active across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD says India will see less than average rainfall

Rainfall in Mumbai According to a report by Times of India, Mumbai recorded 0.96mm of rainfall, including 9.84mm in the western suburbs and 1.25mm in the eastern suburbs between 7am and 8am.

Reportedly, the Andheri subway was closed due to water accumulation post rainfall. However, it is being reported that it has reopened once the water receded.

In the western suburbs, Versova witnessed 69mm of rainfall, Vile Parle received 52mm rainfall, Andheri East with 49mm rainfall, Andheri West with 46mm rainfall, Vile Parle with 33mm rainfall and Santacruz with 30mm, added the news outlet. Among the eastern suburbs, Chembur received 12mm of rainfall, reportedly.

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Monsoon in India This year, India is predicted to receive 90% of its long-period average (LPA) rainfall during the Southwest monsoon season as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).