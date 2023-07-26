Mumbai Rains: BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in city as IMD sounds red alert1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Mumbai and surrounding areas are facing heavy rainfall, leading to flooding and the declaration of a red alert by the India Meteorological Department. The city broke records for the wettest July on record. The BMC has declared a holiday for schools and colleges for safety reasons.
Large swathes of Mumbai and surrounding areas have been innundated amid heavy rainfall this week. The India Meteorological Department upgraded its 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night amid record-setting weather patterns. The city of dreams also broke all previous records for the ‘wettest July’ on record today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×