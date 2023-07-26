Large swathes of Mumbai and surrounding areas have been innundated amid heavy rainfall this week. The India Meteorological Department upgraded its 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night amid record-setting weather patterns. The city of dreams also broke all previous records for the ‘wettest July’ on record today.

"In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority," the statement said.

The Met department has issued an "extremely heavy rainfall" warning (red alert) for Mumbai and suburbs from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27.

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic. The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall.

“Previous wettest July was in July 2020, 1502 mm for Santacruz. From 1st July 2023 till 26 th July 2023 morning 830 ist Santacruz had recorded 1433 mm. So today this record for wettest July has been broken ..at 2030 hrs ist of 26th July 2023, Santacruz total is 1557.8 mm," Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai.

Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging. While the heavy rain slowed down road traffic, services of local trains and BEST buses remained normal with some delays. An official told PTI that BEST buses on at least half a dozen routes were diverted in Andheri, Kurla and Aarey Colony due to waterlogging.

(With inputs from agencies)