Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging. While the heavy rain slowed down road traffic, services of local trains and BEST buses remained normal with some delays. An official told PTI that BEST buses on at least half a dozen routes were diverted in Andheri, Kurla and Aarey Colony due to waterlogging.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}