Mumbai rains: BMC predicts moderate rainfall, high tides today

Mumbai rains: BMC predicts moderate rainfall, high tides today1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive moderate rainfall today. Some isolated places are also expected to receive heavy downpour.
A high tide of 4.75 metres is expected at 1;33 pm in the financial capital today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 0.74 metres also likely to occur at 7:38 pm today.
Moreover, the latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon over Konkan, more on North Konkan, Thane including Mumbai. These regions are expected to receive more rains in the next 24 hours.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 63.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 31.6 mm in the last 24 hours.
