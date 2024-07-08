Mumbai rains: Central Railways cancels 5 trains due to heavy rains; Services in Kalyan, Kasara routes restored

  • Heavy rains across Mumbai in Maharashtra led to the cancellation of around five trains due to water logging at various stations of the Central Railways. The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout Monday, July 8. Thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published8 Jul 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: During Heavy rains water logging in Kalamboli railway station in Navi Mumbai (HT Photo)
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: During Heavy rains water logging in Kalamboli railway station in Navi Mumbai (HT Photo)

Heavy rains across Mumbai, the capital of  Maharashtra, led to the cancellation of around five trains due to water logging at various stations of the division, the Central Railways informed on Monday morning. Services between Kalyan and Kasara, which had been affected earlier, have been restored. Showers are set to continue this week.

The following trains remain cancelled for July 8 without further notice,  the Railways posted on X:

12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO

11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO

12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO

11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO

12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP)

Rain water flooded tracks leading to stoppages for nearly an hour in many stations. Although the services have restarted, trains are plying at a slow pace. Trains between Kalyan and Kasara are running at restricted speeds,  the Central Railway said.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Roads waterlogged, flights cancelled

Rail services have been affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. "Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour. Now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected,” the ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, 2024. Thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD issue orange alert for financial capital, yellow for Thane

According to the local weather department, heavy rain continued in Mumbai's Dindoshi in the early hours of Monday, with waterlogging reported in many areas. Heavy rains are likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region till July 10, the MeT department said.

Several netizens took to X slamming the creaky infrastructure in Mumbai, the financial capital, as many areas remained flooded. Houses in several areas have been submerged.

“50mm rain in 1 hour + unsual thunder lightning in South Mumbai. Water logging is imminent in low lying areas, luckily it happend post midnight,” one user wrote on X.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrests absconding accused's father
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 08:06 AM IST
