Mumbai rains: Central Railways cancels 5 trains due to heavy rains; Services in Kalyan, Kasara routes restored

Heavy rains across Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, led to the cancellation of around five trains due to water logging at various stations of the division, the Central Railways informed on Monday morning. Services between Kalyan and Kasara, which had been affected earlier, have been restored. Showers are set to continue this week.

The following trains remain cancelled for July 8 without further notice, the Railways posted on X:

Due to WATER LOGGING at Various Station in Mumbai División on 08.07.24.



FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE CANCELLED :-

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024

4) 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024

5) 12127… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2024

Rain water flooded tracks leading to stoppages for nearly an hour in many stations. Although the services have restarted, trains are plying at a slow pace. Trains between Kalyan and Kasara are running at restricted speeds, the Central Railway said.

Rail services have been affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. "Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour. Now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected,” the ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, 2024. Thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

According to the local weather department, heavy rain continued in Mumbai's Dindoshi in the early hours of Monday, with waterlogging reported in many areas. Heavy rains are likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region till July 10, the MeT department said.

Several netizens took to X slamming the creaky infrastructure in Mumbai, the financial capital, as many areas remained flooded. Houses in several areas have been submerged.

This is what crumbling civic infrastructure does, these are visuals of Mumbai's, Mira Bhayandar area, governed by @My_MBMC .



Entire area has been submerged & houses too 😡



Blame this apathy on all parties be it earlier @NCPspeaks or later @BJP4India #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VhxYChLwWm — The Voice Of Citizens®️ (@TVOCNews) July 8, 2024

“50mm rain in 1 hour + unsual thunder lightning in South Mumbai. Water logging is imminent in low lying areas, luckily it happend post midnight,” one user wrote on X.