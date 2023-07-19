Amid heavy rains lash Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered that the government offices in Mumbai and the neighboring region should be closed early. The order comes as many local trains were delayed due to heavy rains and the government wanted the employees to reach home on time.

Mumbai rains have affected the vehicular and train movement in the region with several trains on the Central Line operating only up to Thane and Dombivli on Wednesday afternoon due to a point failure at Kalyan and flooding between the Ambernath and Badlapur sections.

An official statement mentioned that train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were operational. However, numerous Central Railway commuters reported that the trains were experiencing delays of approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The movement of trains with the Western railway is also affected due to the heavy downpour in the city for the past 2 days.

“Kind attention: Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express of 19.07.2023 has been rescheduled to depart 2 hours late from Veraval at 13.50 hrs instead of its scheduled time of 11.50 hrs due to washout," the Western Railway said on Wednesday afternoon.\

IMD issues ‘orange alert’

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai and neighboring regions on ‘orange alert’ on 19 July with the expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival," said a scientist with the IMD in the city.

The weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for various districts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara districts of Maharashtra. Moreover, a ‘yellow alert has been issued in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Sindhudurg