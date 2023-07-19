Mumbai rains: CM Eknath Shinde orders govt offices to close early amid train delays2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The order comes as many local trains were delayed due to heavy rains in Mumbai and the government wanted the employees to reach home on time
Amid heavy rains lash Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered that the government offices in Mumbai and the neighboring region should be closed early. The order comes as many local trains were delayed due to heavy rains and the government wanted the employees to reach home on time.
