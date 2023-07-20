Mumbai Rains: Commuter woes likely to continue on Thursday as IMD sounds orange alert. Know more2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:09 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has caused road closures, train cancellations, and school holidays. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts on Thursday and the heavy rains are expected to continue over the next few days.
Heavy rainfall led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department the inclement weather conditions will persist over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the next few days. The weather department has issued an an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts on July 20 as well as an yellow alert for Mumbai.
