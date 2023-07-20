Central Railway trains between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Thane district were wholly stopped at 11.05 am due to waterlogging that disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. The services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch were restored after seven hours. Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm with services eventually resuming after around three hours.