Mumbai Rains: Commuter woes likely to continue on Thursday as IMD sounds orange alert. Know more

2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:09 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has caused road closures, train cancellations, and school holidays. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts on Thursday and the heavy rains are expected to continue over the next few days.

A pedestrian holding umbrella crosses a road amid rainfall in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department the inclement weather conditions will persist over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the next few days. The weather department has issued an an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts on July 20 as well as an yellow alert for Mumbai.

Heavy rains disrupted local train services on some routes in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday with more than 100 suburban trains cancelled during the day. Both the Central and Western line announced Express train delays and some long distance trains were also rerouted.

With trains crawling or standing still on tracks, commuters were seen walking on rail lines to reach the nearest station in some areas.

Central Railway trains between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Thane district were wholly stopped at 11.05 am due to waterlogging that disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. The services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch were restored after seven hours. Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm with services eventually resuming after around three hours.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra rains: From schools to offices, what is open and closed on 20 July

Commuters are likely to face a similar situation on Thursday as rainfall over the MMR continues.

“Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," explained an IMD press note on Wednesday.

The heavy rain also led to several deaths in the region. A four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah between Thakurli and Kalyan stations near Mumbai on Wednesday as heavy rains disrupted local train services.

Meanwhile a 25-year-old man was washed away in the swollen Poysar river in suburban Malad on Wednesday evening. A search operation launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade with the help of police and local residents was eventually called off around 8.15 pm due to downpour, darkness and strong flow of water in the river.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:09 AM IST
