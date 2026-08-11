Mumbai rains disrupt flight operations, SpiceJet issues passenger advisory amid IMD's heavy rainfall forecast

Mumbai rains impacted flight operations on Tuesday morning which prompted SpiceJet to issue a passenger advisory. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted wet spells for Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada till 16 August. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra till 12 August, IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.
The airline in its weather advisory stated, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”
Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall in some parts.
A social media user on X complained of leaking roof of Platform 2 of Hooghly station due to sudden torrential rain and alerted authorities for prompt action. He tagged Divisional Railway Manager of Howrah division and Eastern Railway to bring the matter to their notice. “A sudden torrential rain has caused the roof of Platform 2 of Hooghly station to leak this way. Please @drmhowrah @EasternRailway look into this matter as early as possible,” the post said.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai issued a passenger advisory effective till 20 August ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The advisory said, “In view of the heightened security measures and mandatory checks being implemented at #MumbaiAirport from 10 August to 20 August 2026 on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, passengers are advised to arrive early and plan their journey accordingly.”
SpiceJet also urged passengers to be mindful of enhanced security measures due to which security checks and airport formalities may take additional time. It advised passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure.
“Passengers travelling between 11th and 20th August 2026 are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure. Enhanced security measures may require additional time for security checks and airport formalities. Please plan accordingly and allow extra time for a smooth and hassle-free journey,” the advisory issued on Monday said.