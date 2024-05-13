Mumbai weather: Flight operations 'suspended' at international airport; SpiceJet, Indigo issue advisory
Mumbai weather: Indigo, a low-cost airline, warned on X that “potential air traffic congestion is expected” amid dust storm alert in Mumbai. At least four flights were diverted. Here's how to check status of Mumbai-bound flights.
Flight operations were affected at the Mumbai international airport on Monday in the wake of heavy rainfall and dust storms in the financial capital. Several airlines, including SpiceJet and Indigo, issued advisories for their passengers. Meanwhile, Vistara shared information about four Mumbai-bound which were diverted due to the bad weather.