Mumbai rains: Follow these 11 safe driving tips; police authorities share guidelines amid heavy downpour

Mumbai Police shared eleven tips for safe driving during heavy rainfall in the city on Instagram. The tips include monitoring a car's exhaust system, adjusting tyre pressure, using headlights for better visibility, and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

Published25 Jul 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Mumbai rains: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert warning for Mumbai on Thursday
Mumbai rains: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert warning for Mumbai on Thursday(HT)

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in the city, with several areas witnessing severe waterlogging, long traffic jams, and massive flooding. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, Mumbai Police have released a list of driving tips for safe travelling during heavy rainfall.

In the latest Instagram post, Mumbai Police shared a monsoon rain checklist of must-do things for safe and smooth driving during heavy rainfall. The list includes basic instructions and tips related to the functioning of horns, air filters, car servicing, and other precautions one can take to remain safe during unfavourable weather conditions.

Mumbai Police safe driving dips during monsoon rains

-In its first tip, the police advised commuters to check their vehicle's horns and ensure they are functional for emergencies.

-Stressing the need for proper ventilation inside the car, people were advised to clean and check their car's ventilation system.

-Third advice urged people to avoid parking vehicles near trees.

-In the fourth piece of advice, the police reminded people to check and replace their car's air filters if needed.

-Heavy rainfall significantly reduces the visibility. “Hence it is important to have effective windshield wiper blades,” wrote Mumbai Police in the post.

-Regularly inspect and renew windshield wiper blades

-Commuters were advised to monitor and maintain the car's exhaust system for efficiency.

-To avoid accidents due to low pressure, Mumbai police suggested commuters to “monitor and adjust tyre pressure regularly.”

-Use headlights in heavy rain for better visibility

-Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles

-Avoid sudden braking or acceleration

-Prevent corrosion by maintaining the car’s underbody

Monsoon mayhem in Mumbai

Persistent rainfall in the Maximum city led to severe waterlogging and long traffic jam in several low-lying areas. Due heavy rainfall, the Andheri Subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours also resulted in disruption of bus and train services causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

According to the BMC, Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 AM on Thursday. Its full storage capacityis 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).

The city is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, according to an update shared by the Brihan Mumbai Metropolitan Council (BMC) on Thursday. There are also chances of gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

 

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:38 PM IST
