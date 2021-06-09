The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday causing waterlogging in several parts in various parts of the city.

Four subways were shut due to waterlogging in the city, the Mumbai Police said informed on Twitter.

It also and appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

The four subways that have been shut following the heavy rain are Milan, Khar, Andheri, and Malad subways.

"We have closed the subways due to water-logging of up to two feet at these junctions. However, traffic is smooth on the SV Road, Linking Road and the Western Express Highway," the Mumbai police added.

It further added, "Waterlogging at Netaji Palkar Chowk, S.V. Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction, King Circle. Please plan travel likewise".

The Mumbai civic authorities are using water pumps to clear inundation.

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks. Routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were also diverted.

Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm, and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

