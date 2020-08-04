Following the disruption of local train services and road traffic movement due to heavy rains, the Maharashtra government today announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs.

"Due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburban region and prediction of (more) heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state government offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai suburban region today,: the state relief and rehabilitation department said.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to water-logging on rail tracks following heavy overnight rain in the city, officials said.

The Santacruz observatory in western suburbs recorded 254 mm rainfall since Monday night while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 220 mm rain during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD earlier issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Western Express Highway was also blocked in Mumbai's Malad area due to landslides, following heavy rainfall the night before.

Floodwaters entered houses in Kandivali's resident area on Tuesday following incessant rainfall and waterlogging.

