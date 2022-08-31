Mumbai: Rains, hailstorms likely in next few hrs; IMD says ‘take precaution'

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu till tomorrow, 1 September. It informed that very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on 31 August and 1 September, in South Interior Karnataka on 1 September, in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 31 August-3 September and in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on 2 and 3 September.

