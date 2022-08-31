Mumbai: Rains, hailstorms likely in next few hrs; IMD says ‘take precaution'1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- Rainfall is predicted for isolated places in Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours
Mumbai is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next couple of hours. There are also possibilities of hailstorms in some parts of the city.
Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said in its predictions, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places. Take precautions while moving out.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu till tomorrow, 1 September. It informed that very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on 31 August and 1 September, in South Interior Karnataka on 1 September, in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 31 August-3 September and in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on 2 and 3 September.
For the past week, southern India has been battered by incessant rainfall.
