The Central railways has announced that Mumbai Harbour line trains are running late by 20-30 minutes. This comes as Maharashtra's capital city gas been lashed by heavy rains causing water logging at several parts of the city.

The Central Railways in their update informed that Mumbai local Main line, Transharbour line and 4th corridor line trains are running on time. Only Harbour line trains are running 20-30 minutes late. Harbour line local train services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were hit on Friday afternoon as heavy rains caused waterlogging at Kurla. The Kurla railway station down harbour line is shut due to waterlogging. Down Harbour line from Wadala to Mankhurd section Suburban traffic closed as a precautionary measure from 2:45pm, according to Mid-day.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the traffic on the DOWN (Navi Mumbai-bound) track was suspended for sometime due to waterlogging. Suburban services on the main line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and CSMT to Khopoli and trans-harbour line between Thane-Vashi/ Panvel and Belapur-Kharkopar lines were running normally, he said.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai with gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph. The weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai rains.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs. Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, while the commuters complained of a delay of up to 10 to 15 minutes in the services.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Ltd diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said. Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging.