Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the traffic on the DOWN (Navi Mumbai-bound) track was suspended for sometime due to waterlogging. Suburban services on the main line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and CSMT to Khopoli and trans-harbour line between Thane-Vashi/ Panvel and Belapur-Kharkopar lines were running normally, he said.