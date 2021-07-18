Amid the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other neighbouring states, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be chairing a high-level meeting of officials through video conference at 6 pm today, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Earlier today, Thackeray had expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses triggered by landslides following heavy overnight rains in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.

Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Thackeray spoke to Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said rhe kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.





Rainwater also inundated a water purification complex, disrupting supply "in most of the parts of Mumbai", a megacity of 20 million people, civic authorities said.

A falling tree demolished a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur during Sunday's early hours, burying nearby residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the rubble, it added, with rescue operations ongoing.

"In the adjacent house, I saw a small girl who was trapped in the debris. She was shouting 'save me, save me'," Firoz Khan, who was caught up in the downpour in Chembur, told AFP.

"Her body was trapped in the mud. Somehow, I managed to pull her out. She had injuries in her legs. I narrowly survived this collapse."

Another resident, Manda Gautam Pradhan, said she had seen "rocks and mud... gushing down the hill along with the rainwater".

In the suburb of Vikhroli in the city's northeast, six people were killed after a landslide hit five homes early Sunday, the NDRF added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.