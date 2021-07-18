Mumbai rains havoc: Maharashtra CM to chair high-level meeting at 6 pm today

Thackeray spoke to Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said rhe kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.

