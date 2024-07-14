Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in Thane as IMD issues alert in Maharashtra districts | Watch

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the metro city led to severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Saturday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Mumbai leading to waterlogging.
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Mumbai leading to waterlogging.

Mumbai rains: As the ‘Maximum City’ continued to witness heavy rainfall in the last twenty-four hours, several parts of Mumbai and adjacent areas witnessed waterlogging and long traffic jams Saturday night and Sunday morning. Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for the state capital and Palghar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four districts of Maharashtra, warning people of heavy rainfall. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed severe waterlogging in residential areas in Bhiwandi, Thane.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for heavy showers in four districts: Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri. Additionally, Thane, Raigad, and Pune are under orange alert for today.  

Mumbai rains: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the city today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places on Sunday. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in isolated places. Occasional winds at a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour are also very likely.

High tides warning

There was also a warning of 3.17 metres high tides at 5:22 a.m. and 3.52 metres high tides at 5: 14 p.m. Low Tides are predicted at 2.35 metres at 10: 47 a.m. and 1.60 metres at 11:57 p.m. Additionally, the average rainfall recorded between yesterday and today is 115.81 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to intense spells of rain today that are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Sindhudurg, and Ghat areas of Pune.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 10:21 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in Thane as IMD issues alert in Maharashtra districts | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue