Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in Thane as IMD issues alert in Maharashtra districts | Watch

Mumbai rains: As the ‘Maximum City’ continued to witness heavy rainfall in the last twenty-four hours, several parts of Mumbai and adjacent areas witnessed waterlogging and long traffic jams Saturday night and Sunday morning. Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for the state capital and Palghar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four districts of Maharashtra, warning people of heavy rainfall. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed severe waterlogging in residential areas in Bhiwandi, Thane.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Bhiwandi, Thane.



The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for heavy showers in four districts: Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri. Additionally, Thane, Raigad, and Pune are under orange alert for today.

Mumbai rains: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the city today The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places on Sunday. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in isolated places. Occasional winds at a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour are also very likely.

High tides warning There was also a warning of 3.17 metres high tides at 5:22 a.m. and 3.52 metres high tides at 5: 14 p.m. Low Tides are predicted at 2.35 metres at 10: 47 a.m. and 1.60 metres at 11:57 p.m. Additionally, the average rainfall recorded between yesterday and today is 115.81 mm.