Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the metro city led to severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Saturday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city

Mumbai rains: As the 'Maximum City' continued to witness heavy rainfall in the last twenty-four hours, several parts of Mumbai and adjacent areas witnessed waterlogging and long traffic jams Saturday night and Sunday morning. Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for the state capital and Palghar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four districts of Maharashtra, warning people of heavy rainfall. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed severe waterlogging in residential areas in Bhiwandi, Thane.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for heavy showers in four districts: Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri. Additionally, Thane, Raigad, and Pune are under orange alert for today.

Mumbai rains: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the city today The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places on Sunday. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in isolated places. Occasional winds at a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour are also very likely.

High tides warning There was also a warning of 3.17 metres high tides at 5:22 a.m. and 3.52 metres high tides at 5: 14 p.m. Low Tides are predicted at 2.35 metres at 10: 47 a.m. and 1.60 metres at 11:57 p.m. Additionally, the average rainfall recorded between yesterday and today is 115.81 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to intense spells of rain today that are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Sindhudurg, and Ghat areas of Pune.

