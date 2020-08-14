Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places1 min read . 07:58 AM IST
Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas last week.
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on last week spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said.
PM Modi assured Thackeray all possible support, it said.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) last week said Thackeray apprised Modi of steps being taken to safeguard citizens during the heavy rains.
