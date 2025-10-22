Mumbai weather: Heavy rains hit city, adjoining Thane & Palghar - Check IMD's forecast for Maharashtra districts

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several areas across Maharashtra.

According to the official press release, IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next few days.

Regions expected to be affected include parts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

IMD issues a warning to fishermen The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and urged fishermen and coastal residents in the Konkan region to avoid venturing into the sea during periods of strong winds.

Source: @RMC_Mumbai.

Commuters have also been cautioned to travel carefully, as sudden rainfall and strong gusts may reduce visibility and impact road safety. Several regions in South India have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon gains strength.

Rain batters Southern states A well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Tamil Nadu coast, has triggered intense downpours across various parts of the state.

Avadi: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Avadi, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the northeast monsoon is in full swing across the state, with continuous rainfall being reported in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai's Teynampet, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The northeast monsoon is in full swing now. It's continuously raining in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. It will not stop today, but the MeT Department has said it will rain again in two days and may even intensify. Predictions indicate that rainfall could be heavier than last year. Today's meeting is to discuss how to face such a situation if it arises."

The review meeting was held under the leadership of Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. According to party sources, the meeting focused on issuing guidelines related to the ongoing rain situation, precautionary measures, and relief activities to be carried out by DMK members in the field, ANI reported.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rain and strong winds, the district authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. Night travel has been banned in the high-range district of Idukki.

Meanwhile, another well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression. The system is positioned about 630 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 1020 km southwest of Panjim (Goa).

According to IMD, the depression is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.