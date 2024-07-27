Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue as IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast, train, flight status here

  • Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane today. IMD has issued a red alert, indicating that isolated areas in the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall today.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated27 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging at Teen Batti area of Bhiwandi in Thane, on Thursday, July 25, following heavy rainfall.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging at Teen Batti area of Bhiwandi in Thane, on Thursday, July 25, following heavy rainfall.(HT)

Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane today i.e. on July 27. In a post on X, the weather bureau provided the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall along with occasional gusty winds likely reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates

It added that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues orange alert in Maharashtra, K’taka, THESE states

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert, indicating that isolated areas in the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall today.

Speaking of flight and train status, currently, flights are on schedule and trains are also running on time. Several major and minor roads across Mumbai were waterlogged leading to traffic snarls in the city.

 

Also Read | IIT-Bombay develops near real-time rainfall forecasting app for Mumbai

Apart from Mumbai, other cities of the state have also been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few weeks. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Satara today while a yellow alert has been issued in Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

In Kolhapur, more than 5800 people (around 1379 families) were relocated from Karveer, Panhala, Hatkalangane, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur city, Shahuwadi and Kagal after the Panchganga river started flowing above the danger mark, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

 

Also Read | ’Flooding rains’ to dampen Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

BMC slaps 50.53 lakh fine on contractors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a cumulative fine of 50.53 lakh on contractors for delaying road repairs and not maintaining roads properly this monsoon season. In a release, the civic body said that contractors have been asked to engage additional manpower to repair roads on a war footing if rain takes a break, and they have been asked to fill potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints. In July, Mumbai has already received rainfall exceeding the month's average.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue as IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast, train, flight status here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.000.00
      Chennai
      69,660.000.00
      Delhi
      69,387.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue