Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue as IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast, train, flight status here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Mumbai rains: Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane today. IMD has issued a red alert, indicating that isolated areas in the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall today.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging at Teen Batti area of Bhiwandi in Thane, on Thursday, July 25, following heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane today i.e. on July 27. In a post on X, the weather bureau provided the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall along with occasional gusty winds likely reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates

It added that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert, indicating that isolated areas in the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall today.

Speaking of flight and train status, currently, flights are on schedule and trains are also running on time. Several major and minor roads across Mumbai were waterlogged leading to traffic snarls in the city.

Apart from Mumbai, other cities of the state have also been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few weeks. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Satara today while a yellow alert has been issued in Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

In Kolhapur, more than 5800 people (around 1379 families) were relocated from Karveer, Panhala, Hatkalangane, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur city, Shahuwadi and Kagal after the Panchganga river started flowing above the danger mark, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

BMC slaps 50.53 lakh fine on contractors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a cumulative fine of 50.53 lakh on contractors for delaying road repairs and not maintaining roads properly this monsoon season. In a release, the civic body said that contractors have been asked to engage additional manpower to repair roads on a war footing if rain takes a break, and they have been asked to fill potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints. In July, Mumbai has already received rainfall exceeding the month's average.

(With inputs from PTI)

