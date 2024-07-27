Mumbai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane today i.e. on July 27. In a post on X, the weather bureau provided the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall along with occasional gusty winds likely reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates It added that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert, indicating that isolated areas in the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall today.

Speaking of flight and train status, currently, flights are on schedule and trains are also running on time. Several major and minor roads across Mumbai were waterlogged leading to traffic snarls in the city.

Apart from Mumbai, other cities of the state have also been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few weeks. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Satara today while a yellow alert has been issued in Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

In Kolhapur, more than 5800 people (around 1379 families) were relocated from Karveer, Panhala, Hatkalangane, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur city, Shahuwadi and Kagal after the Panchganga river started flowing above the danger mark, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

BMC slaps ₹ 50.53 lakh fine on contractors The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a cumulative fine of ₹50.53 lakh on contractors for delaying road repairs and not maintaining roads properly this monsoon season. In a release, the civic body said that contractors have been asked to engage additional manpower to repair roads on a war footing if rain takes a break, and they have been asked to fill potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints. In July, Mumbai has already received rainfall exceeding the month's average.

(With inputs from PTI)

