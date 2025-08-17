Subscribe

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause waterlogging in several areas | WATCH

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused severe waterlogging in areas like Gandhi Nagar and Sion Railway Station.

Published17 Aug 2025, 05:22 AM IST
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging in several areas.
Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Sunday early morning, leading to widespread waterlogging across several areas of the city.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday evening announced that Tulsi Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 6:45 pm.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department of BMC, the Tulsi Lake, located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and linked to the BMC's Bhandup Water Treatment Complex, has a maximum storage capacity of 804.60 crore litres (8,046 million litres). With its usable storage now full, excess water has started flowing out.

Last year, Tulsi Lake had overflowed earlier, on July 20, 2024.

The BMC further informed that the combined water stock of all seven lakes supplying water to the city -- including Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna -- currently stands at 1,30,498.1 crore litres (13,04,981 million litres), which is 90.16 per cent of their total capacity of 1,44,736.3 crore litres (14,47,363 million litres) as of 6:00 a.m. today.

Heavy Rainfall Alert!

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the State Emergency Operations Centre has notified that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across the state till August 21.
 

Some areas in the Konkan and the ghats of Central Maharashtra may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In Marathwada, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Lightning, thunder, and strong winds (40-50km/h) are also likely.

Between August 16 and 20, the sea is expected to be rough, with wind speeds of 50-60km/h on the Konkan Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period, the weather department said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

