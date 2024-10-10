Hello User
Next Story
Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging reported; heavy showers, lightning dampen Navaratri celebrations in MMR, Thane

Livemint

  • Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers, lightning & thunderstorms dampen Navaratri celebrations.

Heavy showers in Thane on October 10.

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightnings on Thursday hampered Navratri festivities in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune and other areas.

IMD has also issued nowcast warning 8.25 for the next few hours.

“Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," said IMD.

Several areas also reported waterlogging including, Elphinstone Road area, Bharatmata Junction in Lalbaug.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places are very likely," said the RMC.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Friday, October 11.

“Heavy to very heavy rains possible in Thane-Mulund, Mulund-Kurla-Ghatkopar, Dadar, Worli, Andheri-Bandra, Bandra-Dadar, BKC, Borivali-Andheri" said Rushikesh Angre and independent weather enthusiast, in a post on X.

“Stay safe, people residing in interior MMR areas! Mumbai will get rain in the next hour," he added in another post.

Another independent weather enthusiast, who posts from X handle named Mumbai Nowcast, said, “Get Indoors Mumbaikars! This is not normal rain. These are Violent Thunderstorms with the Highest Intensity and Lightning striking the Ground. Central Mumbai is being thrashed by the Mega Thunderstorm now."

As per the forecast for next 24 to 48 hours, city is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/ thunderstorm towards evening/night.

Several X users also shared videos of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, according to IMD isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the week and over Karnataka, Goa, ghat areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during next 3-4 days.

