Rainfall in Mumbai: The weather department has said Mumbai might witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall for the next four days. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Wednesday and a yellow alert for the next four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that some districts of Konkan Kinarpatti (coastal strip) might also witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

"Yellow and Red alert issued for some districts of Konkan Kinarpatti (coastal strip). Red alert issued for Mumbai today & Yellow alert for the next 4 days. Konkan Kinarpatti including Mumbai may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 4 days," Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai said on Wednesday.

The 'Red' warning denotes the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. The warning means that the authorities must take action. And, the 'Yellow' alert signifies that authorities should be 'updated' on the situation.

Further, Goa would also witness heavy downpour during the next five days, IMD said in a tweet.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during next 5 days," IMD said.

Mumbai's Santacruz saw 168.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 am- 2:30 pm on Wednesday. While Colaba witnessed 32.2 mm of rain in the same duration, as per the IMD data.

The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai today the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

For instance, local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to rain on Wednesday.

Routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were also diverted.

There was inundation at several places in the city, including on tracks near Sion and Chunabhatti stations on the Central Railway (CR) route.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed.

Thackeray spoke to the control rooms in Mumbai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts as incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas, affecting the normal life.

