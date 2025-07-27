Mumbai rains: High-tide alert in Marine Drive? IMD issues yellow, orange alert in THESE districts today | WATCH

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall in several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane on Sunday.

Other areas on yellow alert are: Akola, Amaravati,m Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The Met department also issued 'Orange' alert for Raigad and near Ghats of Pune and Satara – predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall – on Sunday.

In the wake of these alerts, video from Marine Drive and the Gateway of India showed waves of the Arabian Sea crashing against the seawall.

There was a high-tide alert in Mumbai on Saturday, but, so far, no high-tide alert has been issued in Mumbai on Sunday due to continuous rains.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday, with an average rainfall from 8 am to 10 pm recorded 6.80 mm for Mumbai City, 11.53 mm in the Eastern suburb and 7.42 mm in the Western suburb, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), news agency ANI reported.

A red alert was issued in Palghar district, and an orange alert was in place for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Saturday.

The Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori to Jabalpur route in Madhya Pradesh had reportedly submerged in water due to heavy rainfall, causing the Narmada River to overflow.

Satish Dwivedi, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Dindori, told ANI that the river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge, and as a result, traffic from both sides has been diverted.

"The Narmada River is in spate. The river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge. Traffic from both sides has been diverted... Adequate security arrangements have been made here. Police, Home Guard, and SDRF teams are deployed," Dwivedi said.

The IMD had also issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

"The Depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of today, the 26th July over the same region, near Lat. 23.3°N and Long. 81.0°E, about 30 km south-southeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 110 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east-southeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move westwards across Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by tomorrow, the 27th July, 2025," the IMD said in a post on X.

Red alert wsas issued for the districts of North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, South Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli in interior Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by a high probability of cloud-to-ground lightning activity.