The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Thursday. Prevalent showers in the city is also likely to hinder flight operations

Mumbai rains update: Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the next 48 hours, people are likely to witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin released by Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

Due to continuous rainfall in the city, there were complains of delay in flight operations from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. People took on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the delay in flight operations. However, there has been no official announcement by the CSMIA related to delay in flight timings. According to reports, flight operations resumed after a temporary halt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!