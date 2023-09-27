Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall predicted, flight operations resume after temporary hit

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall predicted, flight operations resume after temporary hit

Livemint

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Thursday. Prevalent showers in the city is also likely to hinder flight operations

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Thursday

Mumbai rains update: Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Thursday.

For the next 48 hours, people are likely to witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin released by Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

Due to continuous rainfall in the city, there were complains of delay in flight operations from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. People took on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the delay in flight operations. However, there has been no official announcement by the CSMIA related to delay in flight timings. According to reports, flight operations resumed after a temporary halt.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 07:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.