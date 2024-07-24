Mumbai rains: IMD forecasts heavy downpours in the city, ‘red’ alert issued for Maharashtra districts

Mumbai rains: The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, July 24, accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 50-60 kmph. The city is already experiencing severe waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion and disruptions to the daily commute, causing inconvenience to residents.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, till July 24.

Mumbai weather today Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in an update on social media platform X, said key areas in the city and suburbs are likely to witness moderate rainfall, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to BMC, over the last twenty-four hours, Veena Nagar Municipal School (Mulund), Magathane Bus Depot, Tagore Nagar Municipal School (Vikhroli), Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Municipal School (Mulund), etc., have received the maximum rainfall in Mumbai.

The city has received an average of 37 mm of rainfall in the last twenty-four hours. “Avg. Rainfall from 23.07.2024 0800 hrs to 24.07.2024 0800 hrs: CT: 26.28 mm; ES: 44.54 mm; WS: 41.39 mm,” BMC posted on X.

मुंबईत गेल्या 24 तासात बहुतेक ठिकाणी मध्यम ते मुसळधार पावसाची नोंद झाली आहे.



Mumbai recorded moderate to heavy rainfall at most places in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/J2Vajr1dYR — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 24, 2024

Mumbai local trains update Mumbai local train services were affected for nearly 30-45 minutes on Wednesday when a bamboo structure fell on the overhead cable system between Matunga and Sion stations. The accident impacted several train operations, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.