Mumbai rains: IMD issue orange alert for financial capital, yellow for Thane; heavy rainfall likely on THESE days

  • According to Regional Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Mumbai on Monday.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated05:44 PM IST
People commuting amid heavy heavy rain at Vikhroli in Mumbai. File Photo
People commuting amid heavy heavy rain at Vikhroli in Mumbai. File Photo(Hindustan Times)

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on July 1.

Over the last few days the maximum city and adjoining areas have received intermittent heavy rainfall.

According to RMC, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Monday.

Whereas, for June 30, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has sounded yellow alert for the financial capital.

The RMC said for the next 24 hours, the city will witness generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs.

Along with Mumbai, IMD has issued orange alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara.

Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

Orange alert for these cities

Raigad: From June 30 to July 1

Ratnagiri: June 30 to July 2

Sindhudurg: July 1

Pune: June 30 to July 2

Satara: July 1

Similarly, the weather department has issued yellow alert for Thane and Palghar till July 3.

The IMD said from June 30 to July 3, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra.

Forecast for Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra

The districts of Konkan are likely to experience heavy rain at isolated places. The districts of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places in Ghat region.

“Thunderstorm, gusty wind (speed 30-40 kmph) and moderate rain are likely to occur over the districts of Vidarbha,” said RMC.

Red and Orange alert for other regions

Red alert: According to IMD, on June 29 and 30, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, and on June 29 in Assam and Meghalaya.

Orange alert: Goa and Uttarakhand are likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 3; Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from June 30 to July 2; Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from June 29 to July 2; and West Madhya Pradesh on July 1 and 2.

 

