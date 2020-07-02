The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rains during the weekend, the weather department said.

Rainfall in North Konkan region is likely to increase on the west coast of the state, starting today. “High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4," IMD bulletin said.

On July 4, the Madhya Mahrashtra is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The rainfall in this region will continue till Sunday, the IMD said.

According to IMD Panaji, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in north and south Goa in the next two-three days. The fishermen are advised to not venture into sea for the next five days.

For north Goa, heavy rainfall is expected at few places. The weather department predicted very heavy rainfall at the isolated places over the district during the weekend.

IMD said south Goa is likely to witness heavy rainfall at a a few places and very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in next two days.

