Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert, 'extremely heavy' rainfall during weekend

Rainfall in North Konkan region is likely to increase on the west coast of the state, starting today. “High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4," IMD bulletin said.