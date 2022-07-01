The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.The trains and bus services in Mumbai were badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.
The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The trains and bus services in Mumbai were badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city.
The trains and bus services in Mumbai were badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city.
Water-logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to the first heavy downpour of the season, civic officials said.
Water-logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to the first heavy downpour of the season, civic officials said.
Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra. The BMC had later updated about the situation saying that the traffic at Hindmata, Gandhi Market was resorted after draining out rainwater.
Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra. The BMC had later updated about the situation saying that the traffic at Hindmata, Gandhi Market was resorted after draining out rainwater.
The movement of local trains was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route.
The movement of local trains was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route.
"Due to some technical issues in track points at Dadar and Parel stations, slow line trains b/w CSMT- Kurla section are getting delayed. The issue is expected to be resolved in next 15-20 mins," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said.
"Due to some technical issues in track points at Dadar and Parel stations, slow line trains b/w CSMT- Kurla section are getting delayed. The issue is expected to be resolved in next 15-20 mins," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said.
A commuter said his train was held up on the slow track at Curry Road station for more than one hour, and several people got down and walked through the tracks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A commuter said his train was held up on the slow track at Curry Road station for more than one hour, and several people got down and walked through the tracks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Due to the heavy flow of water and flooding, the civic body BMC shut the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs for traffic.
Due to the heavy flow of water and flooding, the civic body BMC shut the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs for traffic.
People were seen wading through knee-deep water at several locations and scores of motorists were stuck in traffic snarls for hours.
People were seen wading through knee-deep water at several locations and scores of motorists were stuck in traffic snarls for hours.
As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rain, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rain, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.
Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.
According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz had reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday. Mumbai had received just 11.72 per cent rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.
According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz had reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday. Mumbai had received just 11.72 per cent rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.
Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.