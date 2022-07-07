In the past 24 hours, South Mumbai received 82 mm, Santacruz 1051.1 mm, and Colaba 953.2 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour.
Amid the heavy rains, lashing the financial capital for the fourth consecutive day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 7 July issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for 8 July.
The new alert by IMD indicates heavy rainfall in few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. In the past 24 hours, South Mumbai received 82 mm, Santacruz 1051.1 mm, and Colaba 953.2 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour.
For 7 July, IMD had issued an orange alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing last evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days.
The central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall in past 3-4 days, due to favorable conditions of monsoon. "It will remain same for next 4-5 days," said IMD Mumbai's Jayant Sarkar. The Western and Central Railways have announced about delay in ply of long-distance trains.
Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cited an alert for the Mumbaikars to stay away from coast as the high tide at 5:31 pm will cross 3.75 metre.
Meanwhile, 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone areas, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
As incessant rains flooding the city and paralysing the city traffic, the Maharashtra government asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state. Also, issues of waterlogging, landslides and damages of houses have been reported from various parts of the state.
