Monsoon update: IMD issues Yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane for today. See local train status to traffic updates here2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Apart from Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg. Moreover, an orange alert has also been issued in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai rains: Mumbai have been witnessing moderate rains since the past few days after seeing a spell of heavy rains last week. As per the latest update, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in city very likely for the next two days i.e. on 2-3 August.
Meanwhile, six of the eight districts in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region are still witnessing a deficit in rainfall, with Parbhani receiving about 73 percent of the expected rainfall till July end. The Marathwada region comprises the districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani, PTI has stated.
Mumbai city registered its wettest July ever on July 26 with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall. Earlier, the record was set in July in 2020 when 1,502 mm of rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs), according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
Speaking of predictions for the month of August, the weather department said that the country is expected to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July, even as El Nino and other unfavourable conditions may suppress rain in August.
Rainfall in August is predicted to be below normal (less than 94 per cent of LPA), but the situation is expected to improve comparatively in September, the IMD said. Rainfall recorded between 94 percent and 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), or 50-year average, is considered normal.
(With inputs from agencies)