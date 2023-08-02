Mumbai rains: Mumbai have been witnessing moderate rains since the past few days after seeing a spell of heavy rains last week. As per the latest update, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in city very likely for the next two days i.e. on 2-3 August.

Apart from Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg. An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall in the Mumbai city 8 am of 1 August to 8 am of 2 August was 5.57 mm in Mumbai City, 6.66 mm in Eastern Suburbs and 2.35 in Western Suburbs. As per 6 am on 1 August, the water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai stood at 75.50 percent.

As per the IMD predictions for West India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next three days with very heavy rains likely on 3 August.

Mumbai local train, traffic updates:

Currently, as per the latest update Central and the Western Railway of the Mumbai division are running normal. Currently there are no traffic snarls due to rains, however, Mumbai traffic police has said that due to Mixer breakdown at Nehru Nagar (SCLR ) ,Traffic vehicular movement is slow. In another update, it added that due to truck breakdown at Vakola bridge (Southbound) Vehicular movement is slow.