Mumbai local train, traffic updates:

Currently, as per the latest update Central and the Western Railway of the Mumbai division are running normal. Currently there are no traffic snarls due to rains, however, Mumbai traffic police has said that due to Mixer breakdown at Nehru Nagar (SCLR ) ,Traffic vehicular movement is slow. In another update, it added that due to truck breakdown at Vakola bridge (Southbound) Vehicular movement is slow.