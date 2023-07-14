IMD weather update

In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat state during next 24 hours. The weather forecasting agency has predicted isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during next five days. Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya on 14th July and reduction thereafter.