The regional center of the weather forecasting agency has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next forty-eight hours. Whereas, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will likely be around 31 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius. Visuals of water-logged roads and long traffic jams in Mumbai are getting viral on the internet.
The regional center of the weather forecasting agency has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next forty-eight hours. Whereas, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will likely be around 31 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius. Visuals of water-logged roads and long traffic jams in Mumbai are getting viral on the internet.
Andheri Subway closed for a while due to water-logging on Friday
Incessant rainfall might be a delight for people looking for a break to enjoy neighbouring getaways. At the same time, the rainfall is resulting in water-logging in main parts of the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Andheri Subway closed for a while due to water-logging on Friday
Incessant rainfall might be a delight for people looking for a break to enjoy neighbouring getaways. At the same time, the rainfall is resulting in water-logging in main parts of the city.
Despite continuous rainfall, Western Railway zone has updated that the Mumbai suburban and Harbour Line are running normally. Mumbai Suburban from Churchgate to Dahanu road and Harbour line between Mahim to Goregaon are operating normally.
Mumbai train update for today
Despite continuous rainfall, Western Railway zone has updated that the Mumbai suburban and Harbour Line are running normally. Mumbai Suburban from Churchgate to Dahanu road and Harbour line between Mahim to Goregaon are operating normally.
"WR's Monsoon Update @ 08.00 hrs on 14th July, 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"WR's Monsoon Update @ 08.00 hrs on 14th July, 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
@drmbct," tweeted Western Railway.
@drmbct," tweeted Western Railway.
Meanwhile, Howrah CSMT Duronto Express(12262) from Mumbai, was rescheduled to leave Howrah at 7:45, two hourse late than its scheduled time of 5:45 on 14 July. Delay can affect the train timings throughout the route.
Meanwhile, Howrah CSMT Duronto Express(12262) from Mumbai, was rescheduled to leave Howrah at 7:45, two hourse late than its scheduled time of 5:45 on 14 July. Delay can affect the train timings throughout the route.
IMD weather update
In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat state during next 24 hours. The weather forecasting agency has predicted isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during next five days. Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya on 14th July and reduction thereafter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD weather update
In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat state during next 24 hours. The weather forecasting agency has predicted isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during next five days. Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya on 14th July and reduction thereafter.