After a break of three days, rains started lashing Mumbai city and its suburbs since early morning on Wednesday, although no major water-logging was reported anywhere so far, civic officials said.

Mumbai traffic remained heavily affected on Wednesday due to heavy rains since early morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

#WATCH | Continuous rainfall causes waterlogging in Parel area of Mumbai; visuals of moving traffic amid inundated roads.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NVvcNGP0Cz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

The suburban train services, as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, are running smoothly till now, the officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the island city of Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

"There was no report of major water-logging in any low-lying areas even as the city and suburbs have been receiving incessant rain since early morning," an official said.

Civic officials said a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 4.13 pm and low tide of 1.95 metres at 10.23 pm. Heavy rains had lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last week as the monsoon set in over the city, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places.

