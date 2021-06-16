Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places

Civic officials said a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 4.13 pm and low tide of 1.95 metres at 10.23 pm. Heavy rains had lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last week as the monsoon set in over the city, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}