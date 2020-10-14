MUMBAI : Mumbai and its suburbs, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad among other areas, may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on 15 October owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the east coast, according to reports.

"There is an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," an official told news agency PTI.

"It would result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," the official added.

Latest updates on Mumbai weather:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the warning for more than 15 districts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Satara on 15 October and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.

A yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) has been predicted for Wednesday when thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds can be expected while heavy rain has been predicted for Friday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15, 16 October, as per reports.

The weather department also said that fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar during 13, 14 October.

According to IMD's website, strong wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya, Maharashtra, Marathwada during the next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts from 16 October.

Meanhwile, damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards and drumstick trees and Horticultural crops are expected. Flooding or water-logging in low-lying areas, disruption of surface transport, landslides, water pooling, etc is also expected to happen. Also, roads could be wet and slippery.

