Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for next 5 days, warning issued to fishermen1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:26 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a yellow alert for Mumbai and other districts in Maharashtra, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days. Fishermen were warned not to venture out to sea.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and others. It has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, etc.
