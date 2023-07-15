The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai , Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and others. It has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, etc.

According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri, ANI reported.

The weather office has also warned fishermen not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

“Squally wind with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast," it added.

Some parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging, as a result of which the movement of vehicles on roads slowed down.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of 10-15 minutes.

The Andheri subway, as usual, was closed for traffic around 8.45 am due to the waterlogging around it, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

“Due to waterlogging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, also known as BEST, said the transport body diverted its buses on around half a dozen routes due to a tree fall incident near Sadhana Vidyalaya at Sion.

Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days was observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

(With ANI inputs)