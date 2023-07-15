Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for next 5 days, warning issued to fishermen

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for next 5 days, warning issued to fishermen

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:26 AM IST Livemint

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a yellow alert for Mumbai and other districts in Maharashtra, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days. Fishermen were warned not to venture out to sea.

Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other districts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and others. It has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, etc.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and others. It has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, etc.

According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri, ANI reported.

According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri, ANI reported.

The weather office has also warned fishermen not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

The weather office has also warned fishermen not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

“Squally wind with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast," it added.

“Squally wind with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast," it added.

Some parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging, as a result of which the movement of vehicles on roads slowed down.

Some parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging, as a result of which the movement of vehicles on roads slowed down.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of 10-15 minutes.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of 10-15 minutes.

The Andheri subway, as usual, was closed for traffic around 8.45 am due to the waterlogging around it, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

The Andheri subway, as usual, was closed for traffic around 8.45 am due to the waterlogging around it, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

“Due to waterlogging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.

“Due to waterlogging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, also known as BEST, said the transport body diverted its buses on around half a dozen routes due to a tree fall incident near Sadhana Vidyalaya at Sion.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, also known as BEST, said the transport body diverted its buses on around half a dozen routes due to a tree fall incident near Sadhana Vidyalaya at Sion.

Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days was observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days was observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 07:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.