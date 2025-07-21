Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa issue advisory for flyers — ‘Please plan ahead, leave a little earlier’

Mumbai Rain: Heavy rainfall has been lashing around the city of Mumbai on Monday, 21 July 2025, just as the weather agency predicted a thunderstorm and rain over the next 48 hours, which has resulted in airlines issuing travel advisories for the passengers.

Advertisement

India's weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted that Mumbai will experience more rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the next two days.

Airline companies like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have issued their official travel advisory to assist passengers travelling to their destinations on Monday.

Indigo Travel Advisory India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, posted on platform X that even though the downpour has settled across Mumbai, some parts of the city are still facing delays due to the heavy rainfall.

The airline recommended that people travelling to the airport start earlier than the usual travel time, as they may face issues while commuting. The company also recommended checking the individual flight details for any last-minute changes or delays.

Advertisement

“The downpour has settled in across Mumbai, and some parts of the city are already facing delays on the roads. If you are travelling to the airport, we recommend starting a little earlier than usual and checking your flight details on our app or website,” said IndiGo in an official post on the platform X.

The airline also assured its passengers that the airport staff is on standby and available to assist them in case of any need to ensure a smoother travel experience amid the rains.

Advertisement

SpiceJet Travel Advisory India's low-cost carrier, SpiceJet, also acknowledged that Mumbai airport on Monday has been experiencing air traffic congestion, which may have a chance to affect the consequential departure and arrival flights.

The airline also recommended that its passengers check their flight status for any changes or delays due to traffic congestion.

“We are experiencing ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Mumbai. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said the airline in its post on X.

Also Read | Air India flight skids off runway during landing amid heavy rainfall

Advertisement

Akasa Air Travel Advisory Akasa Air also announced that it expects traffic and congestion on the way to the Mumbai airport to affect passengers' travel time. Hence, the airline operator recommends that its passengers plan in advance for some additional travel time to reach the airport in time for the flight.

“Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight,” said Akasa Air in a social media post on platform X.

Advertisement

Air India Incident in Mumbai Air India's flight AI2744, which steered off the runway in Mumbai on Monday, after touchdown, has now been grounded for safety checks.

An Air India spokesperson said the flight operating from Kochi to Mumbai on Monday, 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown.

Advertisement

Both the pilots who were flying the aircraft have been de-rostered, according to the media reports.